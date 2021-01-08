Zetacoin Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 70.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $160,923.16 and approximately $7,802.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,189,545 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

