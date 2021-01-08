Zeusshield (ZSC) Reaches Market Cap of $182,114.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $182,114.00 and approximately $31,731.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00037787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.73 or 0.00271850 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00028658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.64 or 0.02579510 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012064 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

ZSC is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.