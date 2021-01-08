Zhaojin Mining Industry (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) dropped 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF)

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. The company produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

