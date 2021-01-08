Zilla Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. Zilla has a market capitalization of $135,420.12 and approximately $29,196.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zilla has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00037377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.55 or 0.00269415 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00028558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,026.55 or 0.02524592 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012132 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

