Zilliqa (ZIL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $131.03 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0736 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $796.40 million and approximately $131.03 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Zilliqa alerts:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,115,196,881 coins and its circulating supply is 10,823,729,728 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zilliqa Coin Trading

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

