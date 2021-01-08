Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Sets New 52-Week High at $147.58

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $147.58 and last traded at $147.48, with a volume of 26251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $414,734.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,046.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $243,079.02. Insiders have sold 656,531 shares of company stock worth $71,448,977 over the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

