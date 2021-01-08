Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Sets New 12-Month High at $153.08

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $153.08 and last traded at $153.08, with a volume of 4328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.93.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zillow Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $133.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.39.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.25 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,731,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,231,000. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,739,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,105,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 607.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 97,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 83,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.