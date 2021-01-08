Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 75,451 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 1.4% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.37% of Zimmer Biomet worth $117,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 540.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $47,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.94. 17,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,864. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 995.69, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.