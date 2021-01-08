Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.64 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $5.64 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.70.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZBH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.88.

Shares of ZBH opened at $159.30 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $165.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 995.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 540.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

