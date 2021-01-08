Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Piper Sandler

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s previous close.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

NYSE ZBH opened at $159.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.11 and a 200-day moving average of $139.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 995.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

