ZINC One Day Trading Volume Reaches $119.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $7.50, $18.94 and $24.43. In the last week, ZINC has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a market capitalization of $67,400.69 and $119.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00038257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.35 or 0.00274642 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00028397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,061.55 or 0.02666243 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012312 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC is a coin. It launched on November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

ZINC Coin Trading

ZINC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $24.68, $10.39, $18.94, $20.33, $33.94, $32.15, $5.60, $24.43, $51.55, $50.98 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

