Zoltav Resources Inc. (ZOL.L) (LON:ZOL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $49.50

Shares of Zoltav Resources Inc. (ZOL.L) (LON:ZOL) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.50 and traded as low as $36.50. Zoltav Resources Inc. (ZOL.L) shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 25,985 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £53.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.60, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 39.33.

Zoltav Resources Inc. (ZOL.L) Company Profile (LON:ZOL)

Zoltav Resources Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Zoltav Resources Inc. (ZOL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoltav Resources Inc. (ZOL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.