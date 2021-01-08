Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.43

Shares of Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $3.87. Zoom Telephonics shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 66,444 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $86.61 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.21.

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Zoom Telephonics had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter.

Zoom Telephonics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems and gateways, multimedia over coax adapters, digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

