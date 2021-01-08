ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ZOZO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ZOZO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ZOZO in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get ZOZO alerts:

Shares of ZOZO stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. ZOZO has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12.

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates consignment shop, which includes various brand stores under the ZOZOTOWN name as a tenant; purchased stock shop that purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, which buys and sells used fashion-related merchandise from individual users; PayPay mall, an online shopping mall; and WEAR, a fashion app.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for ZOZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOZO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.