ZrCoin (ZRC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.13 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded up 36.1% against the US dollar. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001037 BTC on major exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $70,927.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00022518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00103673 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.00420139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00215497 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00049429 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.