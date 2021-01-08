ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Hits $0.41

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 33% against the US dollar. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $70,190.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

