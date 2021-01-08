ZUM TOKEN Trading 66.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 66.7% against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $1.81 million and $5,698.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.71 or 0.00351140 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000667 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 86,253,429,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,237,999,221 tokens. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

