ZUM TOKEN Trading 66.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 66.7% against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $1.81 million and $5,698.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.71 or 0.00351140 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Monero Classic (XMC) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000667 BTC.
- DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.
- Boolberry (BBR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- BitNewChain (BTN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000081 BTC.
ZUM TOKEN Profile
ZUM TOKEN Token Trading
ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.