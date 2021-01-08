ZumCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $785,995.81 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $785,995.81 and $45.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

