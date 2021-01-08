Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.05

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.05 and last traded at $56.81, with a volume of 800588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.54.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,562.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at $431,278.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $136,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,083 shares of company stock worth $1,886,672 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 24.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 39,334 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 543.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 13.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.