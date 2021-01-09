$0.04 EPS Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.08. Benefitfocus posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.34 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.78. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $21.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the second quarter valued at $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 306.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth about $485,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

