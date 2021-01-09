-$0.05 EPS Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%.

ALYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alithya Group stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 468,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.92% of Alithya Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALYA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. 19,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,269. The company has a market cap of $110.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.17.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

