-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 19.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%.

NASDAQ:SEAC traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 405,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,759. The company has a market cap of $47.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $4.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 115,552 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 222,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 37,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

