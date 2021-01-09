$0.10 EPS Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.14. SunPower reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SunPower.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 14,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $281,709.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,315.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,702 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,593,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 735.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 294,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 259,184 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.30. 10,154,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,190,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,465.73 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SunPower has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunPower (SPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.