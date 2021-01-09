-$0.11 EPS Expected for Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). Farmer Bros. posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Farmer Bros..

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $97.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.84 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $4.86 on Friday. Farmer Bros. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 111.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Farmer Bros. during the third quarter worth about $68,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 55.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 40.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmer Bros. (FARM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.