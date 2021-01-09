-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). Smartsheet reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $498,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,513.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 477,114 shares of company stock valued at $29,800,464. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 51.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,680,000 after purchasing an additional 171,846 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 52.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $68.10. 971,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,512. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.96. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

