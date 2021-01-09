-$0.15 EPS Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on BIGC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

In other BigCommerce news, major shareholder General Catalyst Gp V, Llc sold 981,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $64,568,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 33,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,174,754.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 237,777 shares in the company, valued at $15,643,348.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock worth $176,943,323 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,883,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.26.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

