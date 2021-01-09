$0.16 EPS Expected for BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BG Staffing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.15. BG Staffing reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BG Staffing will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BG Staffing.

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. BG Staffing had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BGSF. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BG Staffing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BG Staffing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BG Staffing during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of BG Staffing by 5.7% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BG Staffing by 28.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BG Staffing by 7.2% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 495,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 33,323 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BG Staffing by 37.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BGSF remained flat at $$13.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 66,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,585. BG Staffing has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $139.28 million, a PE ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07.

BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

