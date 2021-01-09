$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alexander & Baldwin.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexander & Baldwin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $497,526.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 395,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 180,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALEX stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 838.50 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

