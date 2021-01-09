$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Analysts expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to report $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. DocuSign reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,334,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,947. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.30. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,057,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

