$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2021


Equities research analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Hope Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.38 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

HOPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

HOPE stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 671,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 344.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

