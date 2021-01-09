$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Hope Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.38 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

HOPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

HOPE stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 671,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 344.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

