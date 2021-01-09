$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.11. Medallion Financial reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MFIN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 56,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

