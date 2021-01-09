$0.32 EPS Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. Avid Technology reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.39 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 302.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVID traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.45. 302,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,134. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $727.22 million, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

