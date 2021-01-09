-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) will announce ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Microbot Medical.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MBOT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

In other news, Director Yoseph Bornstein sold 4,881 shares of Microbot Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $38,755.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Microbot Medical stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Microbot Medical worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBOT opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23. Microbot Medical has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

