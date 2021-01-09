$0.44 EPS Expected for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Sportsman’s Warehouse posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $764.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.85. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $18.46.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

