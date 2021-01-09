$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.55. Altabancorp reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.27 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALTA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $44,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,243 shares in the company, valued at $93,430.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hets Llc sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,228 shares of company stock worth $61,200 and sold 21,500 shares worth $560,555. 16.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Altabancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTA stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,751. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34. Altabancorp has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

