-$0.59 EPS Expected for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2021


Equities analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) to announce ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.59). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07).

AGTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 147.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter worth $91,000. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGTC opened at $4.54 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

