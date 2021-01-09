$0.82 EPS Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Moelis & Company posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $51.31 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $52.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.09.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.06%.

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $266,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,715 shares of company stock worth $990,742 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 46.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 24.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

