$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will post $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.01. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.20 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $70.05. 328,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,889. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $70.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

In other news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $345,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,916.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,498,000 after acquiring an additional 88,365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,782,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 349.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,300,000 after acquiring an additional 929,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 456,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

