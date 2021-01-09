0Chain 24 Hour Volume Hits $281,485.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $22.36 million and $281,485.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 60.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.