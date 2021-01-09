0Chain Trading 35.9% Higher Over Last Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001221 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $24.02 million and $286,537.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000065 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.