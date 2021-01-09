0x (ZRX) Market Capitalization Achieves $381.37 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, 0x has traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $381.37 million and approximately $103.81 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001239 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00039201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.42 or 0.00283592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00029865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.96 or 0.02930460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012310 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

0x Profile

0x is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,924,324 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

