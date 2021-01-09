0xcert (ZXC) Price Tops $0.0030

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. 0xcert has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $16,288.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 0xcert has traded up 50.8% against the US dollar. One 0xcert token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00044674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 59.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,671.21 or 0.04081109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00033401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.22 or 0.00293584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.