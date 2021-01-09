$1.06 EPS Expected for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Liberty Broadband posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $5.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liberty Broadband.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $153.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.76 and a beta of 1.05. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $165.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 435,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,975,000 after purchasing an additional 55,585 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

