$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will post $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $2.08. GameStop reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on GameStop from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Benchmark dropped their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

NYSE GME opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. GameStop has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GameStop by 913.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,857 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,900,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in GameStop by 352.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 594,935 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in GameStop by 89.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 470,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

Read More: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.