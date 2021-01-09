12Ships 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16.45 Million (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One 12Ships token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex and Upbit. 12Ships has a total market cap of $19.61 million and approximately $16.45 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 12Ships has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00023005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00104852 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.78 or 0.00576503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00218671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00050639 BTC.

12Ships Token Profile

12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,830,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,974,231,573 tokens. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com

Buying and Selling 12Ships

12Ships can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

