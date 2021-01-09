$160,000.00 in Sales Expected for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to report $160,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $240,000.00. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported sales of $240,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year sales of $510,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $630,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.42 million, with estimates ranging from $15.28 million to $17.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 94.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

SOLO opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $550.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.62 and a current ratio of 26.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 71.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter worth $152,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter worth $890,000. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.