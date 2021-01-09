162,652 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 162,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,357,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.26% of Whirlpool at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $179.54 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $207.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.15.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $7,985,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $155,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $8,610,368. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

