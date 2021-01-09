1inch (1INCH) Price Hits $1.31 on Major Exchanges

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One 1inch token can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1inch has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $94.87 million and approximately $69.03 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00023759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00108448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.02 or 0.00717104 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00219020 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00054731 BTC.

1inch Token Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,164,169 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

1inch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

