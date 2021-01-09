1SG Tops One Day Trading Volume of $42.00 (1SG)

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded down 98.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. 1SG has a total market cap of $218,307.59 and $42.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1SG has traded 98.4% lower against the dollar. One 1SG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, Kryptono, P2PB2B and OEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1SG alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00042685 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001368 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002798 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002514 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

1SG Profile

1SG is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,177,310 tokens. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG . 1SG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1SG is 1.sg

1SG Token Trading

1SG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, Kryptono, BitMart and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1SG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1SG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1SG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1SG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.