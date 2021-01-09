$2.36 EPS Expected for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to announce earnings of $2.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medifast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the highest is $2.39. Medifast reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Medifast will report full-year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medifast.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.42. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $271.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medifast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Medifast by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Medifast by 306.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MED traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.31. The stock had a trading volume of 163,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,555. Medifast has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $226.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medifast (MED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.